Rajya Sabha: Oppn says President’s address ignored inflation, unemployment

NEW DELHI: Several Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday criticised the President’s address saying it did not touch upon the pressing issues confronting the country, including high unemployment, rising inflation, growing instances of hate speeches and other governance-related issues. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (SansadTV)

Some Opposition members also said it was detached from reality and did not address the real concerns of the people. It was also criticised for sidestepping issues related to farmers and not mentioning the Manipur security situation.

Speaking during the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra expressed disappointment with the speech saying it was full of empty rhetoric, “with hopeful promises and a vision clouded in ambiguity.”

“Rather than presenting real solutions, it rehashes recycled promises and avoids addressing the nation’s most pressing issues. The phrase ‘my government’ was used 55 times, but terms like ‘my people and my states” were not mentioned even once. The address was for the government, by the government and of the government; and not for the people of India,” he said.

The President’s address failed to acknowledge rising inflation, high unemployment and farmer distress, he said.

The government is disconnected from reality and does not know how to tackle issues including unemployment, price rise and the Manipur situation, said Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh. She accused the government of “minimum governance and maximum publicity.” She also said that the BJP government was reluctant to reveal the number of casualties during the Kumbh Mela stampede.

DMK member Kanimozhi NVN Somu said that the President said in her address that “my government” believes serving 140 crore citizens is its foremost duty and it is working with utmost sincerity in that direction. “But less than 24 hours later, Tamil Nadu was given step-motherly treatment in the Union Budget, with no schemes or funds. Key infrastructure projects requested by the state government have been completely excluded from the budget. It also provides no support for disaster recovery,” she said.

However, supporting the address, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel said the address reflected India’s progress, aspirations, and commitment to inclusive growth. On the budget bonanza for Bihar, he said the state was a part of the country, and if it got something extra, “we should be happy about it.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the government claimed that farmers were a top priority for it but there was no dialogue with them. He also said there was no instant solution for rising unemployment, but it was critical to acknowledge the problem. “Admit that there is unemployment. Don’t cook data. Two out of three youth are unemployed,” Jha said.

NCP-SCP member Fauzia khan said the address presented a “tall, noble and sublime vision” of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), but questioned “are we moving towards the fulfilment of this dream?”

“Or perhaps a parallel, meticulously architectured design in the nation implies otherwise. The soul of India is love, truth and true inclusivity. Sadly, the soul of India withers when inclusivity becomes a mere empty word...When unfortunate events take place in the country in a structured sequence,” she said, referring to rise in hate speeches.

“The silence on this issue in the President’s address is extremely distressing,” she added.

Supporting the address, BJP MP Kesridevsinh Jhala said it depicted the country’s amazing journey and achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This government has changed the meaning of public service and established the country as a power that is recognised worldwide. The journey of the last 10 years is not just about schemes and policies but a story of hope, courage and commitment towards citizens. This government is not just ruling but restoring India’s pride and empowering its citizens,” he added.