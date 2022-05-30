On RCP Singh denied third RS term, Nitish says Union min served at all levels

A day after the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) picked former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto for the Rajya Sabha seat over Union minister RCP Singh, the Bihar chief minister said Singh had been given all opportunities along the way. The Union steel minister term in the Upper House of Parliament is set to come to an end on July 7.

Kumar said the former bureaucrat had been sent to the Rajya Sabha twice, besides being made the party president and currently serving as a minister in the Central government.

He is with us since he was an IAS officer. He has been sent to Rajya Sabha twice. He was also made party's president and he is currently a minister in Central Govt. So he has got all these opportunities: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Union Min RCP Singh's Rajya Sabha nomination issue pic.twitter.com/JVk4PTAx9M — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

“He is with us since he was an IAS officer. He has been sent to the Rajya Sabha twice. He was also made the party's president and he is currently a minister in the Central government. So he has got all these opportunities,” Kumar told reporters when asked about Singh being denied another nomination in the Upper House.

Also read | From bureaucracy to politics: Tracing the journey of RCP Singh

Regarding Mahto's candidature, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said a day ago that he was a poor party worker and this was another step towards honouring those who had been associated with the party since its early days. Mahto, who was elected to the Jharkhand assembly from Mandu in 2005, is also JD (U) Jharkhand unit president.

“He is a commoner, poor party worker and this is another step in honouring party workers who have been associated with us since the days of Samata Party,” said the JDU national president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON