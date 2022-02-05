Rajya Sabha records 100% productivity in Week 1 of Budget session: Official

The Rajya Sabha made full use of its available time, without any forced adjournments, in the first week of the budget session, officials said.

The Upper House of Parliament made complete use of the available time of 15 hours 17 minutes during the first week of the current budget session, officials at the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President MVenkaiah Naidu lauded the members for the smooth functioning of the House, and urged them to continue in this spirit for the remainder of the session and for future as well.

During the first week, after the President’s address to members of both the Houses and Budget presentation, Rajya Sabha members discussed the motion of thanks to the President for seven hours and 41 minutes, with 26 members having already participated in it.

The Upper House has slotted 12 hours for the discussion, including a reply by the Prime Minister, which is likely on Tuesday. After that, the Budget proposals will be discussed for 11 hours, to which the finance minister will reply on Friday next week.

Besides, more than 23 hours will be spent debating discussions on the motion of thanks to the President’s address and the Budget, the two major items of business in the first week. Private members’ business on next Friday has been dispensed with to allow the House to conclude the Budget discussion.

Officials said that 25 of the listed starred questions were replied to orally during three days of question hour in the first week. Besides, 31 zero hour and 14 special mentions were made by the members during the zero hour, reduced by half an hour per sitting.

“Fifteen private members’ bills were introduced during the week. Two pending bills were discussed. The Companies (Amendment Bill), 2019, was withdrawn after completion of discussion by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe with the approval of the House. Discussion on the Population Regulation Bill, 2019, moved by Rakesh Sinha is to be concluded,” a secretariat official said on condition of anonymity.

The Upper House witnessed functioning for three consecutive days during the week without forced adjournments after a year, the last time being on March 15-17, 2021, during the Budget session.

The productivity of Rajya Sabha has been 100% or more for four consecutive Budget sessions of 2014 to 2017, and of the regular Budget session in 2019. It was 28.90% in 2018 and 6.80% during 2019 (interim Budget session). The productivity was 76.10% in 2020 and 93.50% during the Budget session 2021.

