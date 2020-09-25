e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office to record statement in drugs case

Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office to record statement in drugs case

The NCB, which started its investigation almost a month back, is one of the three central agencies investigating a case in connection with Rajput’s death.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office(ANI)
         

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after the agency summoned her in connection with the investigation into the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The NCB has widened its investigation and asked some ‘A-list’ celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to “join the probe”, an official said on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone is expected to be questioned on Saturday after having acknowledged the summons sent to her on Thursday, NCB officials said.

The agency on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning. Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi was also questioned.

The NCB is one of the three central agencies investigating a case in connection with Rajput’s death. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput’s death, while Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating money laundering allegations made by the Rajput’s family against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the drugs case.

tags
top news
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In