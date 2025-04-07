Kanpur , Security was tightened in the Nai Sadak area here over claims that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones on Sunday evening. Police, however, termed it a rumour and asserted that the situation was under control. Ram Navami procession in Kanpur 'pelted' with stones, allege organisers; police term it 'rumour'

Deputy Commissioner of Police , Shrawan Kumar Singh, said that a written complaint was received from the organisers of the 'Shobha Yatra' alleging that stones were thrown from rooftops of buildings near Nai Sadak, close to Chandreshwar Hata, while the procession was returning.

Police said a purported video of some people fleeing from the area triggered the rumour.

As per the complaint, trouble erupted after devotees were pelted with stones from buildings when the procession was returning after the 'Shobha Yatra', the DCP said.

However, the officer added, "Prima facie it appears to be a rumour, as no one has been hit by bricks or stones."

"We have made proper inspections and scanned CCTV footage and videos and found no evidence corroborating the charges so far," he said.

Police have appealed to the public, including media personnel, to provide any video footage or pictures that could substantiate the allegations and aid the investigation.

"We have made an appeal to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours," DCP Singh said.

As a precautionary measure, reserved police forces and personnel from neighbouring police stations have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

"The situation is under control and we are still alert and keeping a close surveillance on the situation. Rumour-mongers will be dealt with sternly," DCP Singh said.

"Some video footage is doing the rounds, in which some people are seen fleeing, has fuelled the controversy. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified," the official said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

