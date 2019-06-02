Ranchi-Patna AC Express cancelled due to shortage of coaches

South Eastern railway has cancelled the 18634 RanchiPatna AC Express via MuriBarkakana-Koderma on Saturday due to the shortage of coaches. As a result, 18633 (Patna-Ranchi) leaving Patna on June 2 will also remain cancelled.

The Ranchi division has also announced the cancellation of 58162/58161 Jharsuguda-HatiaJharsuguda passenger on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 1 to June 30 due to the ongoing safety works in the RourkelaBilaspur section.

The railway authorities have also announced rescheduling of 18310 Muri-Sambalpur and 18309 Sambalpur-Muri link express trains on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 1 to June 30. According to official communiqué, the 18310 Muri-Sambalpur link express will start from Muri at 12:40 hours instead of scheduled 8:10 hours and 18309 Sambalpur-Muri Tawi link express will start from Sambalpur at 11:55 hours instead of 7:55 hours.

The railways also rescheduled 15027 Hatia-Gorakhpur and 15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia express trains on June 3 and June 4 respectively, due to the traffic and power blocks between Sonepur and Chhapra Rural junction stations.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 13:00 IST