Ranthambore tigress gives birth to a cub, big cats tally stands at 78: Officials

December 26, 2021 Jaipur A tigress has given birth to a cub in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, taking the big cat population to 78, forest officials said on Sunday
BySachin Saini

A tigress has given birth to a cub in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, taking the big cat population to 78, forest officials said on Sunday.

Officials said tigress T-99 was spotted with a cub in zone 10 of the reserve.

The reserve now has 20 tigers, 30 tigresses, and 27 sub-adults and cubs, apart from 4 tigers each in the Keladevi range and Dholpur range of the reserve.

District forest officer, Mahendra Sharma said, “Six-year-old tigress, T-99 is sighted with a cub in Halonda area in zone-10 of RTR. The cub is of around 3-4 months, and it is the first litter of the tigress.”

In the last three months, two tigresses -- T-63 and T-105 -- were sighted with three cubs each in the reserve.

A forest official said the big cat population in the reserve is constantly increasing, which is good for tiger conservation but is an issue of concern as territorial disputes and migration is happening.

