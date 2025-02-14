Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcaster moves Supreme Court to club FIRs against him

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 14, 2025 4:20 PM IST
    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Ranveer Allahbadia moved the Supreme Court for clubbing of FIRs against him over his controversial remarks on Samay Raina's ‘India’s Got Latent' show. Raina, who is in the US, has asked for more time from the police to answer their summons for interrogation.
    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Allahbadia is a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps.

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: A controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?” The video, which quickly went viral on social media, has drawn backlash and condemnation....Read More

    The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR against podcaster Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly creating obscene content on ‘India’s Got Latent’ YouTube show, following widespread public outrage.

    An FIR was also filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 against the YouTubers and content creators involved in the show for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said. The Assam Police has issued summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the panel.

    Allahbadia later posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgment while making the joke. Raina, on the other hand, deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2025 4:20 PM IST

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Actor Pankaj Tripathi reacts to the controversy

    Actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his view on the recent row involving Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking with Screen, Pankaj questioned sensibility when people become famous. He said that an absence of censorship doesn’t mean a person "can say anything in the name of entertainment".

    Feb 14, 2025 3:56 PM IST

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcast cancellations continue

    Amid row over his remarks on a YouTube show, Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast is seeing some guest cancellations. After singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela has also joined the list.

    Feb 14, 2025 3:52 PM IST

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Controversy revives calls for social media curbs

    The Ranveer Allahbadia row has revived the calls for laws regarding censorship on social media and influencers.

    Feb 14, 2025 3:50 PM IST

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Old clip shows Kanan Gill making similar remarks in 2015

    Now, the internet has dug up an old clip of comedian and YouTuber Kanan Gill making a similar comment in 2015 to what has put Ranveer Allahbadia in the eye of the storm. Read more here.

    Feb 14, 2025 3:33 PM IST

    Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcaster moves Supreme Court to club FIRs against him

    YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with allegedly obscene comments made during a guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

