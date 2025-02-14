Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcaster moves Supreme Court to club FIRs against him
Ranveer Allahbadia row live: A controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?” The video, which quickly went viral on social media, has drawn backlash and condemnation....Read More
The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR against podcaster Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly creating obscene content on ‘India’s Got Latent’ YouTube show, following widespread public outrage.
An FIR was also filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 against the YouTubers and content creators involved in the show for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said. The Assam Police has issued summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the panel.
Allahbadia later posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgment while making the joke. Raina, on the other hand, deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.
Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Actor Pankaj Tripathi reacts to the controversy
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his view on the recent row involving Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking with Screen, Pankaj questioned sensibility when people become famous. He said that an absence of censorship doesn’t mean a person "can say anything in the name of entertainment".
Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcast cancellations continue
Amid row over his remarks on a YouTube show, Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast is seeing some guest cancellations. After singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela has also joined the list.
Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Controversy revives calls for social media curbs
The Ranveer Allahbadia row has revived the calls for laws regarding censorship on social media and influencers.
Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Old clip shows Kanan Gill making similar remarks in 2015
Now, the internet has dug up an old clip of comedian and YouTuber Kanan Gill making a similar comment in 2015 to what has put Ranveer Allahbadia in the eye of the storm. Read more here.
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with allegedly obscene comments made during a guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.