Ranveer Allahbadia row live: Podcaster moves Supreme Court to club FIRs against him

Ranveer Allahbadia row live: A controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?” The video, which quickly went viral on social media, has drawn backlash and condemnation....Read More

The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR against podcaster Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly creating obscene content on ‘India’s Got Latent’ YouTube show, following widespread public outrage.

An FIR was also filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 against the YouTubers and content creators involved in the show for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said. The Assam Police has issued summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the panel.

Allahbadia later posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgment while making the joke. Raina, on the other hand, deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.