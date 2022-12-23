Rapid NIA action pre-empted spread of Amravati and Udaipur killings

The NIA charge-sheets filed on brutal murders in Amravati in Maharashtra and Udaipur in Rajasthan with alleged blasphemy being the sole motive indicates the level of Islamic radicalization in the country with religious extremist groups in Pakistan acting as instigators to provoke extreme reactions of Sunni Barelvi community in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the savage murders with accused using knives took place after alleged blasphemy by a former BJP spokesperson on a local TV channel debate was spot-lighted by global Islamists on social media in June 2022.

It is pertinent to note that even though the brutal murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati took place on June 21, 2022, the local police treated the incident as robbery cum murder until Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and asked the NIA to take over the case after consultation with the then MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The NIA registered the case under terror sections of UAPA on July 2, 2022, after it had already taken over the Udaipur case on June 29, 2022, the same day tailor Kanhiya Lal was beheaded by two Pakistan inspired extremists for alleged blasphemy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of Udaipur murder was published in the social media by killers Mohammed Gos and Mohammed Riyaz Attari, both followers of Karachi based Dawat-e-Islami religious group, which is committed to advocating Shariah globally and supporting blasphemy law, with Tehreek-e-Labbaik terror group its extremist arm.

The immediate reaction from the Union Home Ministry and the NIA ensured that no further such hate crimes took place in India over alleged blasphemy and the accused were promptly brought to book.

While the 11 Amarvati accused were self-radicalized by Tablighi Jamaat group and online videos with no external links being found by the NIA, the Udaipur killers were radicalized by Pakistan based Dawat-e-Islami with main accused Gos in touch with two Karachi based individuals, identified as Salman and Abu Ibrahim of Karachi. Gos went to Karachi in 2014 to attend Dawat-e-Islami lectures and was in touch with the two above named accused before and after the heinous crime. His co-accused Riyaz Attari (all followers of Sufi Barelvi Dawat-e-Islami preacher Muhammed Illyas Attar Qadri identify themselves as Attari) had also visited Saudi Arabia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the NIA charge-sheets do not mention it, the Muslim Brotherhood based in Qatar, Kuwait and Turkey also played a huge role in putting the spot-light on the alleged blasphemy and used it to showcase so-called Islamophobia in India and put India’s close allies in Middle-East like UAE and Saudi Arabia in a tight corner. In this, the role played by Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar was noted by the Modi government even though immediate action was taken against the former BJP spokesperson by the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail