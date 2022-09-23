Rare migratory birds spotted in NCR

At least three notable sightings of migratory birds that are not typically seen in the Delhi and its surrounding areas have been recorded at Chandu Budhera in Gurugram, according to Kavi Nanda, an avid birder. The birds seen at the village include a bar-tailed godwit, a common ringed plover, and a red-necked phalarope, all coastal birds which are rarely seen in the hinterland.

“These species are passage migrants. They use the Central Asian flyway to reach parts of coastal, peninsular India every winter, flying in from Siberia. It’s very likely that they were thrown off course by rough weather, and have taken refuge in Delhi-NCR before carrying on their journey,” said Nanda, who was the first to see and photograph the bar-tailed godwit, last week.

The common ringed plover and the red-necked phalarope, on the other hand, were spotted within a day of each other on the morning of September 22 and 23.

“Weather conditions play a central role in determining the migratory path of a bird. Typically, the 24 to 72 hours after a storm is a good window to keep a lookout for vagrants and stragglers, so it is not surprising that these sightings have been made. Wetlands and scrublands are good places to keep a watch on,” said Nikhil Devasar, of the Delhi Bird Foundation.

Devasar added that the common ringed plover’s sighting is notable, as the bird was last seen in Delhi in 1969.

“Chandu Budhera is one of the last hot spots for birding in NCR. Others, like Basai and Najafgarh, have been increasingly encroached on and there is a lot of disturbance due to construction work. Chandu has a variety of micro habitats from shallow waters to reeds and marshy land which can safely harbour a number of species, and perhaps why many passage migrants are being spotted there. It’s where all the action is these days,” said Devasar.