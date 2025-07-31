Nagpur, Pramiltai Medhe, former pramukh sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of RSS, passed away in Nagpur on Thursday morning, a Sangh functionary said. She was 97. Medhe was unwell for the past three months. Her condition become extremely critical over the last 15 days, the functionary said. She passed away at 9.05 am at the Devi Ahilya Mandir in Nagpur, a release from the Rashtra Sevika Samiti said. She was the fourth sanchalika of the organisation. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka visited the Devi Ahilya Mandir and paid tributes to Medhe. Rashtra Sevika Samiti's ex-chief Pramiltai Medhe dies at 97

"With the demise of Pramiltai Medhe, a source of affection has gone away from us. She had worked very hard in tough conditions of the North East, which is an example for us. She will be missed, but at the same time her life will be an inspiration for us," Bhagwat told reporters after paying homage to her.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantakka said Medhe was very hardworking.

"She was always very active and alert and used to guide us on all issues. She had a very disciplined life and her life has been an inspiration for us," she added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a post on X said Medhe's life was dedicated to patriotism. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of passing away of Pramil 'Mausi' Medhe, the former Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. Pramil Mausi ji had an important contribution in expanding the work of Rashtra Sevika Samiti in the country. Her entire life was dedicated to patriotism and awakening the power of women," he said. A Sangh functionary said hundreds of swayamsevaks have lost a maternal figure with whom they could freely share everything close to their hearts. As per Medhe's wish, her body will donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur on Friday morning, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.