Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual

PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual

Puri, The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, on Friday performed the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual of sweeping the floors of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings before the pulling of the chariots by devotees.

Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual
Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual

Clad in a spotless white attire and carried in a silver-plated palanquin, the titular king of Puri reached the chariots. He then climbed the chariots and swept the floors of the chariots using a broom with a golden handle, as priests chanted Sanskrit slokas and sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

He also performed 'aarti' to the deities and 'Chamer' seva.

Gajapati Maharaja is considered as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and therefore he performs the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual, which is also part of the 'Rajaniti' .

"It is a divine blessing for me and my family for being given an opportunity to serve Lord Jagannath and sweep his chariot on Rath Yatra," Gajapati told PTI a day before the Rath Yatra.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual is also performed by the Gajapati on the occasion of 'Snana Purnima' and Bahuda Yatra .

The Gajapati first offered prayers at Lord Balabhadra's chariot 'Taladhwaj', then Lord Jagannath's 'Nadighosh' and finally Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalan'.

According to traditions, the titular king of Puri is informed about the deities having taken their places on the chariots through a messenger specially deputed by the temple officials.

As per the temple records, the emperors of Orissa, beginning with Anantvarman Chodagangadeva in the 12th century, had declared themselves to be the "Rauta" of Lord Jagannath and ruled the land as his representative.

After cleaning of the chariots or 'Chhera Pahanra' by the titular king and his departure to the palace, the wooden horses painted in brown , black and white are fixed to the three chariots and pulled by devotees.

The ritual of a Maharaja sweeping the chariots gives a message that all are equal before the Lord, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath cult.

Pandit Suryanarayan Rathsharma said that the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual gives a unique message to the society that all are equal in his eyes, be he a king or a sweeper.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On