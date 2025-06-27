Puri, The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, on Friday performed the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual of sweeping the floors of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings before the pulling of the chariots by devotees. Rath Yatra: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri performs 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual

Clad in a spotless white attire and carried in a silver-plated palanquin, the titular king of Puri reached the chariots. He then climbed the chariots and swept the floors of the chariots using a broom with a golden handle, as priests chanted Sanskrit slokas and sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

He also performed 'aarti' to the deities and 'Chamer' seva.

Gajapati Maharaja is considered as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and therefore he performs the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual, which is also part of the 'Rajaniti' .

"It is a divine blessing for me and my family for being given an opportunity to serve Lord Jagannath and sweep his chariot on Rath Yatra," Gajapati told PTI a day before the Rath Yatra.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual is also performed by the Gajapati on the occasion of 'Snana Purnima' and Bahuda Yatra .

The Gajapati first offered prayers at Lord Balabhadra's chariot 'Taladhwaj', then Lord Jagannath's 'Nadighosh' and finally Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalan'.

According to traditions, the titular king of Puri is informed about the deities having taken their places on the chariots through a messenger specially deputed by the temple officials.

As per the temple records, the emperors of Orissa, beginning with Anantvarman Chodagangadeva in the 12th century, had declared themselves to be the "Rauta" of Lord Jagannath and ruled the land as his representative.

After cleaning of the chariots or 'Chhera Pahanra' by the titular king and his departure to the palace, the wooden horses painted in brown , black and white are fixed to the three chariots and pulled by devotees.

The ritual of a Maharaja sweeping the chariots gives a message that all are equal before the Lord, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath cult.

Pandit Suryanarayan Rathsharma said that the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual gives a unique message to the society that all are equal in his eyes, be he a king or a sweeper.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.