Ratul Puri gets interim relief in corruption case

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to Ratul Puri, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s nephew, until Monday after he moved the court seeking anticipatory bail, concerned over his possible arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a five-year-old money laundering case.

The case relates to irregularities in the Rs3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal in which bribes were allegedly paid to middlemen.

Special Judge Inder Jeet Singh, while granting the interim relief, directed Puri to join the investigation at 5 PM on Saturday at the Enforcement Directorate. The court posted the matter for July 29; the anticipatory bail application was filed on Saturday and counsel for ED could not be briefed on the case.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 01:39 IST