Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Ravada A Chandrasekhar as the new police chief of the state. Ravada Chandrasekhar is new Kerala police chief

"Ravada A Chandrasekhar IPS, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau is appointed as Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief, Kerala," the order said.

Earlier, a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to appoint Chandrasekhar to the top post, succeeding Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who retires on Monday.

The cabinet selected Chandrashekhar from the shortlist of senior officers provided by the empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission , according to a statement from the CMO.

Chandrashekhar, a 1991-batch IPS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh, is currently on central deputation.

Law and Order ADGP H Venkatesh IPS would hold the additional charge of the post of the DGP, till Chandrasekhar assumes charge, the government's order said.

Expressing happiness over his new stint, Chandrashekhar told a TV channel that he would soon come to the state to assume the new office and expressed hope that his earlier working experience in Kerala would be beneficial for his new stint.

Meanwhile, the government's appointment of Chandrasekhar didn't seem to go down well with a section of leaders of the ruling CPI, as he was one of the officials accused in the death of five DYFI activists in a police firing in Koothuparamba in northern Kannur district decades ago.

In 2012, the Kerala High Court had quashed murder charges framed against officials, including Chandrasekhar.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India is the youth wing of the CPI.

Chandrashekhar was serving as Thalassery Assistant Superintendent of Police when the firing incident happened in November 1994.

Though he didn't openly criticise the Pinarayi Vijayan government's decision to appoint Chandrashekhar to the key post, senior CPI leader from Kannur P Jayarajan, explained to the media in detail about the alleged police brutality towards the party cadres.

He recalled that Chandrashekhar was one of the police officers who were on duty when the firing incident happened.

He said the government's choice to appoint him to the top police post is not a political decision but an administrative one.

"The government has made the decision based on the directives that came before it. The government itself will explain it," Jayarajan said in Kannur.

On the political side, the actions of many police officials had invited criticism from the CPI and its allied outfits, he said, adding that Chandrasekhar was among the officers who had faced charges in connection with the Koothuparamba incident.

The Kannur strongman cited the example of DGP Nitin Agarwal, who was also among the shortlisted candidates for the police chief post, and said the officer had faced a case years ago for brutally assaulting a senior CPI leader who is serving as an area secretary of the party now.

"After all these years, the government has considered a list of officers based on their merit and finally chose Chandrasekhar. It's a merit-based appointment," he said.

Jayarajan also stressed that the party only takes policy decisions, and the administrative decisions are taken by the government and the state cabinet.

When reporters sought his reaction about Chandrasekhar's appointment, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said officials have to take decisions in accordance with time and circumstances.

"The police had ordered a fire in Koothuparamba as a minister's life was under threat. They acted as per the Police Act. What is wrong with it? What would have happened if the mob had killed the minister?" he said in Ernakulam.

The Koothuparamba firing happened in November 1994 during a protest organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India against the then Cooperation Minister M V Raghavan, opposing the self-financing educational institutions.

