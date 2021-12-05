Rave party busted n Kerala, 20 detained

The Kerala Excise Department on Sunday busted a rave party in a resort in Poovar near Thiruvananthapuram, detained 20 people and seized narcotic substances and ecstasy pills, a senior excise official said.

The official said the department got a tip-off from Bengaluru and officials approached the resort in the guise of participants and later detained them after they came to know that the party began on Saturday evening went on till Sunday morning. He said two main organisers of the event, Akshay Mohan and Peter Shan, were arrested while others detained will be booked after questioning them in detail.

The party was held as a music festival named “Nirvana Music Festival” which was a two-day event. Participants were hooked to the party online and were sent entry tickets after ensuring their interest and background, he said. “We have seized cannabis oil, charas, ecstasy pills and MDMA,” he said, adding this is the first such rave party getting busted in the state capital.

He said organisers chose the resort since it was situated on a small island and boats were needed to reach them and they thought nobody will notice them. Some of the participants, including women, were found intoxicated when the officials found them, the official said, adding that they have information that more than 50 people participated and some of them left in the morning. He said other details will be known after interrogation of detained people and a briefing on the matter will be held on Monday by senior officials.