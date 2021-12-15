Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RBI lowers cash limit for Indian and OCI card-holder Kartarpur gurdwara pilgrims
india news

RBI lowers cash limit for Indian and OCI card-holder Kartarpur gurdwara pilgrims

Indians and OCI card-holders will be allowed to carry up to ₹11,000 in Indian currencies or US dollars while going on a pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. This is lower than the usual limit of ₹25,000.
Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan was suspended in March last year because of the pandemic.(HT file)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said Indians and those with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards will be allowed to carry up to 11,000 in Indian currencies or US dollars while going on a pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. This is lower than the usual limit of 25,000.

In a statement, the RBI said the decision was taken in consultation with the government. The RBI said it "has decided that Indian passport holders as well as persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India Card along with their passports travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, shall be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of his/her return, only Indian currency notes and/or foreign currency in USD, the total value of which may not exceed 11,000".

The country’s central bank issued the statement titled 'Lower currency limit for pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur'.

According to the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015, any Indian resident may carry outside currency notes of up to 25,000, other than to Nepal and Bhutan. The same limit applies for bringing in the currency.

RELATED STORIES

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The 4-km corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The corridor was reopened last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP