RCP Singh takes dig at Nitish a day after not being fielded

A day after the Janata Dal (United) decided against nominating Union steel minister RCP Singh for the June 10 Rajya elections, the minister said on Monday he would consult Prime Minister Narendra Modi about continuing in this current responsibility.

JD(U)’s decision to not field Singh jeopardises his chances of continuing in the minister’s post.The party chose to nominate its Jharkhand unit chief, Khiru Mahto, instead.

“If my leader Nitish Babu says, then I will resign. I will meet PM Modi and tell my point, I have a tenure till July 6. The party has given me this responsibility till July, but Prime Minister Modi will decide if I continue as a minister,” Singh said to reporters on Monday.

The minister thanked JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for nominating him thrice to the Upper House but added that the numbers were not in favour of projections of Kumar as a PM candidate.

“How can you dream of this with 16 MPs. This [JD (U)] is a regional party. You need at least 273 MPs to fulfill your aspiration,” said Singh, speaking on efforts of several senior party leaders to project Nitish as the PM candidate.

He also rebutted his party’s stand that there should have been proportional representation in the Union council of ministers. JD (U) leaders have argued that the party should get cabinet berths in proportion to its strength in the Lok Sabha. RCP Singh was the party’s pointsperson to negotiate berths in the council of ministers but ended up becoming the only JD(U) leader in the cabinet.

“The very fact the JD(U) was invited is more than enough. In 2014, BJP had 281 seats and in 2019, it jumped to 303,” Singh said.

In Singh’s case, if he fails to get nominated to the Upper House within six months from the date of expiration of his term (July 7), he will have to resign.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Kumar said Singh need not to resign immediately as his tenure ends on July 6. “The Rajya Sabha elections are being held earlier, but there is still a time limit for the working period,” he said

Kumar clarified that who will become minister from JD (U) would depend on the situation.

“He (Singh) has been with us since he was an IAS officer. He has been sent to the Rajya Sabha twice. He was also made the party’s president and he is currently a minister in the Central government. So he has got all these opportunities,” Kumar said.

Singh, however, reposed his faith in Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar is our leader. The decision by the leader must have been taken after due consideration and in the interest of the party. I have full faith in Nitish Kumar,” said Singh.

“I stayed with Nitish babu for 25 years. I thank Nitish babu for whatever decision was taken… I was the leader of the JD(U) in the Rajya Sabha for 12 years,” he said.

“I worked for the organisation since 2010 and formed 33 cells and took the party to workers up to booth level. This has been my biggest achievement. Whatever decisions I took, were taken with the chief minister’s advice and in the interest of the party,” he said

Lamenting that the number of party cells has been reduced to 12, he said: “I will request the state party president to revive them.”

Announcing the decision to opt for a Jharkhand state president Khiru Mahto on Sunday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh underscored that the RS seat “was another step in honouring party workers who have been associated with us since the days of Samata Party.”

