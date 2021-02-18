RDP MP Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet, asks Centre to make him ambassador to Italy
Slamming Union Minister Giriraj Singh for tweeting in Italian, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Singh the Ambassador to Italy.
"We know the reality of his (Giriraj Singh's) ministry. Today I saw his tweet in Italian and I would urge the Prime Minister that since he is not interested to work for his ministry, and has such immense knowledge about Italy, he should be appointed as the ambassador to the country. His knowledge about the country will help in bettering the relationship between the two countries," said Jha.
Jha's comment came after Giriraj Singh, while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeted in Italian.
"Caro Raul (Rahul Gandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali," Tweeted the Minister which roughly translates to "Dear Rahul, There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry,"
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while talking to the fishermen community in Puducherry had said, "Government passed three bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea. If farmers of land can have a ministry in Delhi, why is it that farmers of the sea don't have the same."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi’s leadership helped BJP gain ground across the country: Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin from April 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko will be peaceful, will not join politics: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RDP MP Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to stop police from leaking probe material to media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'On popular demand': PM Modi's Pariksha pe Charcha to include parents, teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to spend ₹200 crore to revamp Kalinga Studio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 120K died due to air pollution in India in 2020: Greenpeace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price hike impact: Cheap fuel smuggled in from Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC disposes of suo motu proceedings on larger conspiracy against ex-CJI Gogoi
- The suo motu proceedings were initiated by a bench headed by former SC judge Justice Arun Mishra in April 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox