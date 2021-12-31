Reading a virus: From Alpha to Omicron

An insurrection at the heart of the American democracy, a giant container ship wedged across the Suez Canal, a coup d’état in Myanmar, and humanity’s first powered flight on another planet — much of what happened in the first three-and-a-half months of 2021 was conspicuously unrelated to the pandemic that defined 2020.

And why wouldn’t it? A sense of hope dominated the last few months of 2020 after the first coronavirus vaccines were approved and administered in some parts of the world. Countries opened up as shots were delivered into outstretched arms, literally and figuratively.

At the same time, between January and March 2021, a particular configuration of the Sars-CoV-2 virus began circulating in India, helped copiously by cavalier crowds at religious festivals, political rallies, and political leaders who declared a premature “victory” over the virus.

The variant, then known as B.1.617 (eventually named Delta) was sowing the epidemiological seeds of what would turn into one of the most devastating outbreaks of Covid-19 in the world.

This then was the story of 2021, which began in the shadow of Alpha, was consumed by Delta in spring, and spooked by Omicron at the end — evolutionary biology gave us a reality check and showed us that the pandemic is far from over. The year brought us a reminder of tribalism in a globalised world, where rich nations hoarded vaccines while poorer nations faced a severe lack of them.

And along the way, some unanswered questions were addressed (How long will vaccines be effective for? Answer: six months, or less if the variant is Omicron), while some mysteries continued (Where and how did the Sars-CoV-2 originate? Answer: The jury is still out on that).

The rise of the variants

The first two variants of concern (VOC) designations came in the last days of 2020. On December 18, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Alpha and Beta variants (the Greek letters were assigned in mid-2021). Alpha, because it spread much more rapidly than the ancestral variant first seen in Wuhan, and Beta because it was more immune resistant than the ancestral virus seen in early 2020. In early 2021, a variant similar to Beta’s properties was designated as Gamma.

Among the three, Alpha remained the most worrying as it drove new waves in countries where it took hold, prompting the return of country-specific travel bans first targeted against China when the coronavirus was first found in early 2020.

In the scientific community, the variants changed the pandemic equation, triggering a rush of new research on what made them dangerous and what their traits meant for pandemic modelling.

If the biggest scientific mystery of 2020 was how the virus caused wildly varying disease in people, the conundrum of 2021 was to decode how changes in the coronavirus’s genetic constitution influenced the way it spread, infected, and sickened us.

The variants also exposed a glaring lack of understanding. The Delta variant spread through Maharashtra for much of the second half of March before it took hold in other parts of the country. All this while, the people in India had no idea that the seemingly inexplicable surge in cases was the result of a variant that was 50% more transmissible and was nearly twice as likely as the Alpha variant to lead to hospitalisation.

Molecular biologists would later discover new traits that the coronavirus could pick up. Delta, for instance, had a mutation known as P681R, which triggers the formation of giant infected cells (called syncitia). Such infected cells are exhaled more readily and caused a more serious infection.

In November, the coronavirus changed again, becoming even more transmissible than Delta as it tore through a South African province. The variant, designated as Omicron on November 26, also lead to a huge drop in the efficacy of vaccine but, providentially, was significantly less severe. The increased transmissibility was the result of yet another trick the virus seems to have hidden up its sleeve: the ability to spread between cells.

Missing vaccines

Except for the United States and the United Kingdom, most countries began their coronavirus vaccination campaigns in 2021. Sometime in the first week of November, the world crossed a significant milestone — over 7 billion doses, enough to vaccinate the global population with one dose — had been delivered.

At the same time, however, 81 low and low-and-middle income countries (LIC and LMIC), excluding India, had received a mere 864 million doses, according to estimates by the Unicef’s Covid-19 vaccine market dashboard on November 11.

Two months prior to the Unicef’s assessment, science analytics company Airfinity released forecasts that showed the richest nations in the world — US, UK, EU and Japan — would together have 1.2 billion surplus doses by the end of the year, even if they gave doses to children and boosters to all adults.

World leaders, including those from WHO, have repeatedly warned that the continuing vaccine inequity will prolong the pandemic, raising the chances of new variants arising as the virus continues to spread in large unvaccinated populations in poorer countries.

“We have often said as long as vaccine inequity persists, the more opportunity the virus has to spread and mutate in ways no one can prevent or predict. And so, we have Omicron,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on December 5. As we move into 2022, our biggest challenge will be simply this — we must not let down the best human endeavour of our times.

The breakthrough drugs

During the first year of the pandemic, the only drugs that helped were steroids and interleukin (IL) inhibitors. While these significantly improved the chances of survival, it was not because they could target the virus itself, but because they suppressed the deadly immune reaction towards the virus. In 2021, Merck and Pfizer struck clinical trial success. Merck’s Molnupiravir reduced the chances of hospitalisation in unvaccinated people and with at least one comorbidity by 30% if administered early. Pfizer’s Paxlovid led to an 89% reduction in risk of hospitalisation and death. Both drugs limit the Sars-CoV-2 virus’ ability to replicate. Molnupiravir does so by introducing errors in the pathogen’s genetic code, while Paxlovid inhibits an enzyme crucial to the virus’ function and reproduction. Both will soon be available in high volumes after its makers released the patents to the United Nations (UN) patent pool, allowing generics makers around the world to churn out the pills.

Protecting the children

This year, countries around the world began vaccinating children. The wave of child immunisations began in the summer shortly after Pfizer-BioNTech released data that showed that their vaccines were safe and effective in some younger age groups. By December, all of the European Union, the UK and the US have covered most of their 12-plus age group. The UK has even begun offering booster doses to anyone above the age of 16. The World Health Organization was initially reluctant to endorse the move due to vaccine supply inequity. Adults, who are at significantly higher risk of Covid-19 have not been covered adequately in many parts of the world. But by November, the agency changed its stance, saying countries benefitted from immunising children and adolescents in “their specific epidemiological and social context”. The gains of vaccinating children and adolescents go beyond the direct health benefits: it may reduce transmission, help reduce mitigation measures in schools, and minimize disruption to education.

The waning of vaccines

The year reinforced the undeniable benefits of the coronavirus vaccine even though there were large pockets of vaccine scepticism in some countries, like the US and in India. The UK, on the other hand, showed how much of a difference vaccines made: the deadliest wave UK had was in early 2021 with the Alpha variant, which while more transmissible than the Wuhan version was hardly the worst the country was hit with. That was Delta, which was almost as highly transmissible and significantly more virulent. But Alpha caused over 1,200 deaths a day and Delta’s force was blunted, with peak deaths around 200 a day. The difference? More people were vaccinated during the Delta wave. The big question is how long does this last? By July and August, studies began to show antibodies waning, especially in those whose doses were taken six months ago. Still, people remained significantly protected from severe disease. But the waning pushed many countries to start booster doses. As of December-end, at least 92 countries in the world have administered boosters, according to Our World in Data, and not all of them are rich western countries.

The origins brouhaha

How did the Sars-CoV-2 come to be? Did it come from bats that perhaps infected a second unknown animal (likely a pangolin) before it made its way to humans in Wuhan? Was it created in a lab as part of research, or, worse still, deliberately? The controversy around the coronavirus’s genesis continued well into the second year of the pandemic, at times raising pertinent questions but often straying into the realm of the absurd. In March, the WHO released a much-awaited report of a fact-finding mission that went to China. The report concluded that the virus likely came from an animal, but further studies and data were required. The saga even drew in the new US President, Joe Biden, to a posture similar to his bitter rival and predecessor, Donald Trump. Science has signalled that the first theory — originating in bats followed by an intermediate host — is the most likely. In fact, a discovery in Laos, published in September, might just put a lid on the controversy for good. Scientists there found three viruses in bats that are more similar to Sars-CoV-2 than any other known viruses. Not only that, they are also directly infectious to humans via the same mechanisms the Covid-19 virus uses to infect human cells.

