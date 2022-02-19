Ready for settlement on power bill arrears if case withdrawn: Telangana on dispute with Andhra

Hyderabad

The Telangana government has expressed readiness for settlement of dispute with Andhra Pradesh through mutual agreement on the claims of electricity bill arrears to be paid by both the states, provided the AP power generation corporation (APGenco) withdraws its case in the court.

The Telangana government put forth this proposal before the three-member committee headed by Ashish Kumar, joint secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, which held a meeting with the officials of both the states through virtual mode on Thursday.

The other two members of the committee are: special chief secretary (finance) of the Andhra Pradesh government S S Rawat and principal secretary (finance) of the Telangana government P Ramakrishna Rao.

In September 2021, the APGenco moved the Telangana state high court stating that the two discoms of Telangana – Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL) -- owed electricity dues to the extent of ₹3,441.78 crore, along with interest of ₹2,841.90 crore, as on August 31, 2021, to Andhra Pradesh.

The dues pertained to power purchased by the two Telangana discoms from APGenco’s power plants after bifurcation in June 2014 as per the power purchase agreements (PPAs). “Though they paid bills to some extent till June 2017, they stopped paying the dues subsequently. Though the power purchase stopped thereafter, the discoms have been avoiding dues,” APGenco chairman and managing director B Sreedhar said.

The Telangana officials argued before the three-member committee that Andhra Pradesh itself was due to pay ₹12,532 crore to Telangana discoms, after settling of the dues payable to APGenco. It pointed out that APGenco had unilaterally cancelled some of the PPAs with Telangana Discoms and suddenly stopped power supply to Telangana, as a result of which Telangana was forced to purchase power at higher rates from the market and consequently incurred huge financial costs.

“Similarly, the AP government has to clear dues to Telangana discoms towards power supply for Anantapur and Kurnool districts. So, Telangana itself has to receive ₹12,532 crore and not the other way round,” it argued.

“Instead, AP wants the payment of ₹3,442 crore as a stand-alone settlement. We want the settlement of total power dues between the two states, instead of piecemeal settlement,” an official statement from the Telangana government said.

It said the Telangana government is ready for settlement of dispute through mutual agreement if APGenco withdraws the court case.

With regard to sharing of cash balance and bank deposits belonging to the institutions which were common for both the states and the money received from the Centre under central schemes, the Union home ministry official asked the Telangana government to send a detailed note on the receivables form Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed for payment of ₹315.76 crore spent on common institutions such as the high court, Raj Bhavan etc. Similarly, the Telangana government has agreed to repay the principal amount of ₹354.08 crore to AP state civil supplies corporation. At the same time, AP government also has agreed to give an undertaking that it would deposit the share of food subsidy received from the Centre in the Telangana account.

