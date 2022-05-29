Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday said their government was ready to defend the country’s territories but stressed that border disputes should be resolved through dialogues.

India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year. Oli’s government published a new political map of Nepal in 2020 that included the Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, triggering a row. India has maintained that the areas are a part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Nepal government is ready to defend its territories. The areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal’s and the government has a firm understanding of it. The issue of border is sensitive and we understand that this can be resolved through dialogues and talks through diplomatic channels,” news agency ANI quoted Deuba as saying, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the neighbouring country.

Deuba said the Nepal government has prioritised national interest while also working for the mutual benefits of its neighbours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON