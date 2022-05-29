Home / India News / Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba
Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

  • India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year.
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi last month. (Photo by Prakash SINGH/AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday said their government was ready to defend the country’s territories but stressed that border disputes should be resolved through dialogues.

India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year. Oli’s government published a new political map of Nepal in 2020 that included the Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, triggering a row. India has maintained that the areas are a part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

“Nepal government is ready to defend its territories. The areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal’s and the government has a firm understanding of it. The issue of border is sensitive and we understand that this can be resolved through dialogues and talks through diplomatic channels,” news agency ANI quoted Deuba as saying, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the neighbouring country.

Deuba said the Nepal government has prioritised national interest while also working for the mutual benefits of its neighbours.

