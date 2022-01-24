‘Really exceptional’: Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon on bilateral ties with India

Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon on Monday recalled the role of soldiers of the British Indian Army in World War 1 in liberating areas that later became Israel and said India was a country where Jews had lived with total equality for more than 2,000 years.

Gilon was speaking at a virtual event that he addressed along with Sanjeev Singla, the Indian envoy to Israel, to mark the launch of a commemorative logo for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Israeli envoy recalled his visits last year along with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to “some places commemorating more than 900 Indian soldiers buried in Israel”. These were soldiers “who fought during World War 1 as part of the British Indian army to liberate this area that later became Israel”, he said.

Gilon said Jews have lived “for over 2,000 years in India in total equality and peacefully”. He added, “And as someone who arrived [in India] after serving quite extensive periods in Europe, I was very much surprised to see how much love and appreciation there is in India towards Israel. There is another element – there is no anti-Semitism in India, this phrase just doesn’t exist.”

The envoy’s remarks came against the backdrop of a debate in India over the role of Indian soldiers who served in the British Army before independence and whether their legacy should be part of the Indian Army’s history. The debate began following the merging of the 50-year-old eternal flame or Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate with the flame at the adjacent National War Memorial (NWM) on Friday.

Gilon described bilateral ties as “really exceptional” and said this was a strategic partnership “not only by name but also by action”. Both Gilon and Singla described the relations as a civilisational bond.

“Israel and India enjoy really vast cooperation in a lot of fields – economically, agriculture, water, security, innovation, health, tourism, education, culture and more,” Gilon said, adding the two sides are hoping to increase activities and looking forward to a visit by the Israeli prime minister and other officials.

The new logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra – symbols that adorn the flags of the two countries – forming the numeral 30 to depict the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties.

The two sides launched a logo design contest last year for students of Israel’s Holon Institute of Technology and India’s National Institute of Design. The winning design, created by Nikhil Kumar Rai, was chosen jointly by the embassies and consulates of both countries.

Singla said the Jewish people had thrived in India for centuries and enriched the country’ composite culture. He said the large Indian Jewish community in Israel forms an “organic link” between the two sides. Following the launch of a strategic partnership five years ago, India and Israel are now looking towards greater cooperation in areas such as innovation, AI and quantum computing, he added.

India and Israel established diplomatic ties on January 29, 1992. Today, they share a very close relationship that encompasses fields such as health, agriculture, trade, science and technology, and defence and homeland security. The 30th anniversary of relations will be marked by an array of cultural events throughout 2022.