Realtor in Porsche mows down two in Hyderabad hit-and-run case

Banjara Hills division’s assistant commissioner of police M Sudershan said it happened at around 1.30am right in front of a hospital when Ayodhya Ram and Devendra Kumar Das were crossing the road
Even after the accident, the realtor did not stop the vehicle, which was chased by a police squad of the Jubilee Hills police station. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 03:39 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

A speeding Porsche driven by a 25-year-old realtor mowed down two men who were crossing the road at the upscale Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Ram (26), an office assistant at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, and Devendra Kumar Das (29), a cook at the same hospital.

The police later apprehended Ranjit Kumar Goud, a real estate developer from Uppal area on the city outskirts, who fled the spot soon after the accident. His Porsche Cayenne car bearing registration number was also seized by the police.

Banjara Hills division’s assistant commissioner of police M Sudershan said the accident happened at around 1:30 am right in front of the hospital when Ayodhya Ram and Devendra Kumar Das were crossing the road on their way home after finishing their shifts.

“The high-end car was travelling at a high speed towards Jubilee Hills, when it hit the victims, killing them on the spot,” Sudarshan said.

Even after the accident, Goud did not stop the vehicle, which was chased by a police squad of the Jubilee Hills police station which was on night patrol and noticed the partially damaged car speeding on the road. The squad chased it to the residential complex at Road No 5 of Jubilee Hills, where it was being parked.

“On getting the alert from Banjara Hills police, the Jubilee Hills police took Goud and two other inmates of the car into custody,” the police officer said.

A case under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and also under Motor Vehicles Act against Goud has been filed. “On suspicion of him being drunk at the time of the accident, he was sent to Osmania General Hospital for an alcohol test,” Sudershan said.

The bodies of the victims, both from Gopalpur in Odisha, were shifted to the OGH morgue for post-mortem.

