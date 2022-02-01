Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Realtor’s car driver shot at, 43.5l stolen in Telangana: police
india news

Realtor’s car driver shot at, 43.5l stolen in Telangana: police

Two unidentified men opened fire at the driver of a realtor and robbed ₹43
Parasuram was rushed to the Siddipet government hospital, police said. (Representative use)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Two unidentified men opened fire at the driver of a realtor and robbed 43.50 lakh from his car on Monday afternoon at the sub-registrar office in Telangana’s Siddipet town, the police said.

The men wearing masks came on a motorbike and fired at Parasuram, the car driver of Narsaiah, a former sarpanch of Dommat village doing real estate business in Siddipet, while he was placing a bag of cash in the backseat of the car.

“They fired at Parasuram’s leg in close range and later broke open the windows of the car to steal the cash bag. They fled the spot immediately. It all happened in a matter of seconds,” Siddipet police commissioner N Swetha said.

Parasuram was rushed to the Siddipet government hospital. “We are examining the CCTV footage in and around the scene of offence. The accused were wearing masks; so, they could not be identified immediately,” she said.

Swetha said 15 teams were formed to launch a manhunt for the accused. “We are confident of arresting the duo within 24 hours,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Narsaiah came to the Siddipet (Urban) sub-registrar office to sell a piece of land to one Sridhar Reddy, a government teacher from Siddipet, for 64.24 lakh. As part of the agreement, the buyer gave 43.50 lakh in cash and the remaining amount through a cheque.

Narsaiah handed over the cash to his driver and asked him to wait in the car. He came back to the office for completing the registration process, when the firing incident took place.

On receiving information, the police commissioner along with other police personnel rushed to the spot. “We have booked a case and are investigating the case,” Swetha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP