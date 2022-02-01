Realtor’s car driver shot at, 43.5l stolen in Telangana: police

Two unidentified men opened fire at the driver of a realtor and robbed ₹43.50 lakh from his car on Monday afternoon at the sub-registrar office in Telangana’s Siddipet town, the police said.

The men wearing masks came on a motorbike and fired at Parasuram, the car driver of Narsaiah, a former sarpanch of Dommat village doing real estate business in Siddipet, while he was placing a bag of cash in the backseat of the car.

“They fired at Parasuram’s leg in close range and later broke open the windows of the car to steal the cash bag. They fled the spot immediately. It all happened in a matter of seconds,” Siddipet police commissioner N Swetha said.

Parasuram was rushed to the Siddipet government hospital. “We are examining the CCTV footage in and around the scene of offence. The accused were wearing masks; so, they could not be identified immediately,” she said.

Swetha said 15 teams were formed to launch a manhunt for the accused. “We are confident of arresting the duo within 24 hours,” she said.

Narsaiah came to the Siddipet (Urban) sub-registrar office to sell a piece of land to one Sridhar Reddy, a government teacher from Siddipet, for ₹64.24 lakh. As part of the agreement, the buyer gave ₹43.50 lakh in cash and the remaining amount through a cheque.

Narsaiah handed over the cash to his driver and asked him to wait in the car. He came back to the office for completing the registration process, when the firing incident took place.

On receiving information, the police commissioner along with other police personnel rushed to the spot. “We have booked a case and are investigating the case,” Swetha said.

