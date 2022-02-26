Recognise India’s Russia ties but it must use leverage in constructive way: US

Washington The United States (US) has said that while it recognises that India has a relationship with Russia which is distinct from the US’s relationship with Russia, it would like New Delhi to use its leverage in a constructive way to protect the “rules-based international order” that has worked to the benefit of the US, its European allies, India and even Russia over the past 70 years.

The US statement comes in the backdrop of differences between Washington — which has led the charge against Russian invasion of Ukraine — and New Delhi — which has refrained from an outright condemnation of Russia’s actions. On Thursday, President Joe Biden, when asked whether India was in sync with the US position, had said that they were in consultations and indicated that differences hadn’t been resolved completely. Later that night, Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar where he underlined the need for a “strong collective response” against what he termed was a violation of the “rules-based international order”.

On Friday, a little before the issue of Ukraine was put to vote in the United Nations Security Council, when asked if the crisis had strained US-India ties, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US had a “broad strategic partnership” with India, and had an opportunity engage with EAM Jaishankar in Melbourne recently on the sidelines of the Quad foreign-minister meeting.

“What we have done was to share our fervent belief that countries around the world, especially those countries that have a level of influence, of clout, of leverage with the Russian Federation needed to use that to good effect, needed to use that to protect the rules-based international order, again, that have worked to the benefit of the United States, that have worked to the benefit of our European allies, that have worked to the benefit of India and, quite frankly, have worked to the benefit of the Russian Federation over the course of some 70 years.”

Price said that the US shared “important interests” and “important values” with India.

“And we know India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we have with Russia. Of course, that is okay. What we have asked of every country around the world is that they use that leverage to good effect to uphold those norms, those rules that have been at the centre, again, of unprecedented levels over the past 70 years of security, stability, and prosperity.”

When asked if the US believed India had influence or leverage over Russia, Price said India had a relationship with Russia that the US “certainly” didn’t have. “India and Russia have a relationship, including in the defence and security sector, that we don’t have. And again, we have asked every country that has a relationship, and certainly those countries that have leverage, to use that leverage in a constructive way.”

The US had been in consultations with India over the UNSC resolution which deplored Russian aggression and asked it to cease using force and withdraw its forces from Ukraine. India chose to abstain from the vote, but in its explanation of the vote, underlined the importance of the UN charter, international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and asked all states to honour those principles. It also asked for a cessation of violence and regretted that the path of diplomacy was given up. All these references are being read as a message to Moscow.

On Thursday, soon after the Russian invasion began, in response to questions from HT, a State Department spokesperson had said that Russia’s invasion should be “of deep concern” to all countries which believe in a “rules based order”; the US was speaking to its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific about economic sanctions and export controls vis-à-vis Russia; there had been no decision on a waiver related to the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) vis-à-vis India; and reiterated that the US would stay committed to the Indo-Pacific region.

When asked how the US viewed India’s position on Ukraine, including Delhi’s refusal to criticise Russia and its emphasis on diplomacy and de-escalation, a State Department spokesperson said, “We too are urging Russia to choose the path of diplomacy and de-escalation. But there can be no doubt that the invasion is, as the UNSG (United Nations Secretary General) put it, ‘a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine’ that ‘conflicts directly with the principles of the charters of the United Nations’.”

On whether the US was willing to give India space to continue its non-confrontational diplomatic stance vis a vis Russia, especially given the India-Russia defence relationship which assumed importance in the wake of Chinese aggression, the spokesperson said, “Russia’s invasion is a blatantly illegal violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It should be of concern to all countries who believe, as we do, in a rules-based international order.” In response to a question on how the current situation affected the possibility of an executive waiver for India for its acquisition of the S-400 missile systems, the spokesperson said, “We have not yet made a determination under CAATSA with respect to this transaction. We continue to urge all countries, including India, to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapons systems.”

Asked about the US’s expectations from its partners in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly India, the spokesperson said, “The United States is consulting very closely with all of our global allies and partners, including those in the Indo-Pacific, on the consequences of Russian military incursions in Ukraine, including severe economic sanctions and export controls.”

At a time when there are apprehensions that the situation in Europe would distract the US from its commitment to the Indo-Pacific, when asked how this would affect US investment of resources in the region with regard to the competition from China, the spokesperson said, “The US is strongly committed to its partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and our efforts to uphold a free, open, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, as outlined in the administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.”

