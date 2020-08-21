Record 63k recoveries, infection tally at 2.9mn

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:53 IST

India’s single day coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have seen a jump, with 63,163 patients having recovered and been discharged on Friday, the highest so far.

This came on a day the country logged 69,103 infections with Maharashtra recording the highest number of new cases. The western state saw 14,161 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 9,544 and Karnataka with 7,571.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 2,971,281 and the total fatalities at 55,923 -- of which, 959 were added on Friday.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have reached 2,218,042 as on Friday. The gap between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases has also been increasing steadily. Maharashtra has the maximum number of new recoveries in a single day with 11,749 patients having been cured on Friday. Andhra Pradesh has been a close second with 8827 recovered patients.

“As a higher number of patient recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with steady decline in percentage active cases,” said Union ministry of health and family welfare in a statement on Friday.

According to the health ministry data of past couple of months, the national recovery rate on June 15 was 52.8%, on July 1 it was 59.43%, on July 15 it was 63.24%, on August 6 it was 67.62% and on August 20 it has shot up to 73.91%.

The active cases have also seen a steady decline in the corresponding period with 43.84% on June 17, 37.59% on July 1, 34.16% on July 15, 30.31% on August 6 and as on August 20 the percentage of active cases had dropped to 24.2%.

“With such high level of recoveries, India’s recovery rate has soared past 74% (74.28%) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 States and Union Territories reporting Recovery Rate of more than 50%,” the health ministry statement further reads.

The current active cases (6,92,028) that compose the actual case load, is 23.82% of the total positive cases as on Friday, registering further drop in the past 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

“As compared to the situation a few months ago, we are now seeing fewer complications related to Covid-19, and the deaths have also significantly declined. Cases can increase but eventually what matters is that we are not losing lives,” says Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The health ministry attributes improved parameters to sharpened focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances among other steps.

“…have together led to point-to-point and efficient patient management. This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89%.” The testing lab network is also being strengthened that as on Friday consists of 1504 labs across the country.