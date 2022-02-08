Record 98 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured in 2021-22: Chhattisgarh govt

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has procured a record 98 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy from farmers under the support price scheme during the current kharif season, officials said on Tuesday.

The procurement this year is the highest since the formation of the Chhattisgarh state in 2000, officials claimed.

Earlier in the kharif marketing year of 2020-21, Chhattisgarh had set a record of procuring more than 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

“Total 21,77,283 farmers sold their paddy at MSP this year despite shortage of jute gunny sacks and untimely rainfall. Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, the state government is giving cash benefits as input support to farmers for paddy and other crops,” a press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday said

The paddy procurement started on December 1 and ended on Monday. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had extended the procurement drive till February 7 keeping in view the interest of farmers who could not sell their produce due to untimely rains in December and January, the release said.

The state’s food secretary, Topeshwar Verma, said that so far 65.43 LMT of the total procured paddy has been transported for custom milling.

Verma further said that after the custom milling, 9.47 LMT of rice has been deposited to the Food Corporation of India while 7.66 LMT rice to the state civil supply corporation.

In 2020-21, out of 21,52475 farmers, 20,53483 sold their paddy.

In the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured.

