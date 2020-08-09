e-paper
Home / India News / Record spike of 506 Covid-19 cases in Goa, 3 deaths

Goa witnessed its highest single- day spike in Covid-19 cases with 506 people being detected with the infection on Sunday, taking the state’s count to 8,712, while three deaths increased the toll to 75, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Panaji
Goa’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,712, new cases 506, deaths 75, discharged 5,995, active cases 2,642, samples tested till date 1,49,304.
A total of 193 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 5,995, he said.

“Of the 3,474 samples tested on Sunday, 1,788 are negative while reports of 1,180 are awaited. During the day, a 50-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man died,” the official informed.

