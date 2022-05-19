Recruitment scam: Bengal minister appears before CBI

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday appeared before the CBI for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and group D staff in government schools.

Earlier in the day the Calcutta high court’s single bench justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 6 pm.

“The bench also gave liberty to the central investigating agency to arrest Chatterjee if needed,” said Sudipta Dasgupta, advocate.

The single bench’s order came soon after the division bench of the Calcutta high court upheld the previous orders of CBI investigations in at least seven cases of alleged irregularities in recruitment. “My name would never get implicated in the case,” Chatterjee had earlier told media persons. He refused to speak to media on Wednesday.