Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Red faces in Bihar district after Covid test list includes Modi, Shah and Sonia
india news

Red faces in Bihar district after Covid test list includes Modi, Shah and Sonia

According to an excerpt of the list, two people by the name of Narendra Modi were tested twice at Karpi primary health centre in Bihar’s Arwal, less than 100km from state capital, for Covid-19 on October 27, the day the prime minister participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei via video conference.
District magistrate of Bihar’s Arwal, J Priyardashni ,said a FIR will be filed aginst staffers responsible for the lapse and administrative action taken against them (AFP File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PATNA: There were red faces in Bihar’s Arwal district on Monday after it emerged that according to an official list, among the people to have been tested for Covid-19 in the district in October this year were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

An investigation has been ordered into the lapse and the district has started checking its list for the entire district.

“FIR (First Information Report) will be lodged against all those who are responsible for this lapse and action will be taken against them,” district magistrate J Priyardashni said on Monday evening.

“This is indeed is a serious lapse and we are getting the Covid testing list of the entire district checked,” Priyardashni told HT.

According to an excerpt of the list that have been widely circulated on social media, two people by the name of Narendra Modi were tested twice for Covid-19 on October 27 at Karpi primary health centre in Arwal, less than 100km from state capital. One is listed as a 52-year-old, the second aged 21. Sonia Gandhi was tested twice and Priyanka Chopra thrice on the same day.

RELATED STORIES

Priyardashni said the district civil surgeon came across the list 22 days back and has ordered removal of the two operators of the private company responsible for data entry. “But we need to investigate about other’s involvement as well,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP