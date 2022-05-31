Red sandalwood worth 11.70 crore seized from Sabarmati port in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 14.63 metric tonnes of red sandalwood from Inland Container Depots (ICD) in Sabarmati, Gujarat, which is estimated to be worth ₹11.70 crore in the international market

The shipment was recovered on its way to Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, and intercepted based on intelligence inputs received by the DRI. A consignment consisting of “assorted toiletries” was being exported, the finance ministry informed.

“‘Operation Rakth Chandan’ was launched and the suspected container was scanned which confirmed the presence of log-shaped goods. On de-stuffing, 840 wooden logs, having total weight of 14.63 MT, were found in the container… Preliminary examination of the wooden logs by Range Forest Officers confirmed that the logs are of red sandalwood, which is prohibited for export. Hence, they were seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962,” the ministry’s statement read.

Red sandalwood falls under the ‘endangered list’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. As per media reports, in 2018, the product fell into IUCN’s ‘near threatened’ species. However, this year they are back on the ‘endangered list’. Its rich hue and therapeutic properties are responsible for its high demand across Asia, particularly China, for use in cosmetics, medicinal products and high-end furniture/woodcraft, the ministry’s statement added.

In the past two years, the DRI has seized red sandalwood estimated to be worth more than ₹150 crore in the international market. “DRI remains committed to continuing its relentless crackdown against those attempting to compromise the economic frontiers of India and misappropriating her rich natural heritage,” the statement further said.