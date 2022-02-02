REET paper leak: Ahead of assembly session, BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) paper leak issue has taken a political turn with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornering the state government alleging involvement of ministers and Congressmen, and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Soon after the state government sacked the chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli on Saturday for failing to fulfill the responsibility given to him, the Opposition intensified the attack from all corners and increased clamour for a CBI probe.

Jaroli was sacked and the board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended by the state government on Saturday late evening in connection with the REET exam paper leak, which was held in September last year.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena and leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria are among the leaders who have stepped up pressure for a CBI probe.

Meena even accused a minister of being the key conspirator of the paper leak and questioned the role of a non-government organisation Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle (RGSC) which works to promote the ideology of the Congress party.

Meena, during a press conference, alleged that RGSC national coordinator Subhash Garg, who is also a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, was the key conspirator of the paper leak as the district coordinators employed for the REET held in September last were the office bearers of the RGSC, whose chairman is chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje said the fairness, transparency and sanctity of examinations should be beyond every doubt. Therefore, it is very worrying that the investigating agencies have brought the Siksha Sankool (education office) itself under suspicion in the paper leak case, she said, adding, Criminal corruption exposed in the REET exam is shocking.

In a statement, Raje said, despite this, the Congress government is not taking any steps to help the struggling students. The Rajasthan government has failed to maintain the credibility of the examination institutions. Now investigation by an apex body such as CBI is the only option to bring justice to the candidates, she added.

Leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria also issued a statement and said that persons from the RGSC was appointed as coordinators in Jaipur while in other districts, the responsibility of security of papers was given to administrative officers and police.

They opposition, demanding a CBI probe, has said that the Special Operation Group (SOG), which is currently investigating the case, will not be able to do a fair inquiry.

Commenting on the allegations, Garg said, “I have nothing to do with any paper leak incident.”

He said the agencies are investigating the case, let the report come. Nobody is above the law. The government swiftly took action on the matter. Even the leader of the opposition appreciated the work of the investigating agency, the BJP leaders should at least have faith in their leader, he said.

On questions being raised at RGSC, he said this is a drama to malign the image of an institute, just for political mileage.

Meena alleged that many of those involved in the paper leak are associated with the RGSC which is indirectly financed with public money.

He said that district coordinators were appointed at the behest of Subhash Garg.

Without naming anyone, Meena stated that a leader gave 2000 questions to the then Board chairman DP Jaroli for setting the paper of REET and the same questions were sold to 3000 candidates for ₹10 lakh each in Sikar. “If the exam is cancelled then these people will come on the road and demand money from the government. This has created a dilemma for the government,” he alleged.

Gulab Chand Kataria also named those associated with the Study Circle who were given the responsibility of coordinators by the Board during the exam.

Commenting on the police probe and action on the Board chairman and officials, CM Ashok Gehlot said that action will be taken against all those found involved.

He said that the state government took swift action and handed over the investigation to a special operation group of the Rajasthan police, which has conducted a thorough probe.

Apparently ruling out the possibility of a CBI inquiry in the paper leak case, as demanded by the opposition BJP, Gehlot said that the BJP leaders should give suggestions to the state government to improve the system instead of playing with the future of youngsters.

He also said that such people have become leaders in the BJP who have no understanding of politics and give statements without thinking. “They should do some brainstorming before speaking. Because of them, lakhs of students are getting demoralised. After inflation, unemployment is a major issue. The state government has taken steps to improve the system,” he said.

A committee of high court judge has been constituted to probe the matter, and in the future to ensure that such things shouldn’t happen, the government is bringing a bill in the coming assembly session, he said.

Political analyst Manish Godha said the matter turned political as the Board chairman is a political appointee and with the fate of over 25 lakh students involved, the BJP is in no mood to leave the issue especially ahead of the upcoming assembly session.

He said youth is one of the big political vote banks and this issue is directly related to them. “With over 35 arrests, expulsion and suspension of officials, the intensity of the issue has multiplied,” he said.

