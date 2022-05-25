Relief for 36k veterans, deadline for pension paperwork likely to be extended

NEW DELHI: More than 36,000 defence pensioners have not yet completed their annual identification by submitting mandatory life certificates for the processing of their monthly pension under a new online disbursing system, called Sparsh, launched last year, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Their pensions for the month of May will, however, not be withheld as a special case so that they are not inconvenienced, the officials said, seeking anonymity.

The defence ministry had set May 25 as the last date for the former servicemen to complete the process to ensure smooth processing of their pension by the Allahabad-based Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions).

However, the pension for May of veterans who have still not completed the documentation will not be withheld, with the government set to extend the previous one-time waiver for completing the required documentation from May 25 to June 25 to draw pension, Hindustan Times has learnt.

Annual Identification is mandatory for continued and timely disbursal of pension.

“As of Tuesday, 36,730 Sparsh pensioners have still not submitted their life certificates. However, the government will not stop their pension so that the veterans are not inconvenienced. They will be given another month’s time to complete the paperwork,” said one of the officials cited above.

Sparsh, or System for Pension Administration (Raksha), involves crediting pensions directly into the accounts of former servicemen without relying on any external intermediary (banks). Veterans who retired after 2016 are being moved to the new system in phases.

“We are trying to reach out to veterans using all possible means to get them to complete the documentation,” said a second official.

Earlier this month, as many as 58,275 former servicemen, who were facing financial hardships as they had not received their pension for April, got their pension after the defence ministry swiftly intervened in the matter and granted them a one-time special waiver to complete by May 25 their documentation to draw pension, a key requirement that several veterans were then in the dark about.

This came after Hindustan Times reported that veterans, including several three-star officers, had not received their April pension, and the government’s pension disbursing authority had not told them why.

Last week, the defence ministry asked pensioners to complete the identification process by May 25, stating that 43,774 Sparsh pensioners had not completed their annual identification till May 18. About 7,000 pensioners have submitted their life certificates after the ministry’s reminder.

The government switched to the Sparsh system to ease different aspects of pensions including initiation, sanction, computation, revision and disbursement. Defence pensioners have to submit life certificates every November, and many of them had done so by the deadline. However, after the migration to Sparsh, the pensioners were required to submit the document again by March 31, which was extended to May 25 after the HT report.

India has more than 3.3 million defence pensioners. About 500,000 of them have been moved to the new system and the migration will be complete by the year-end.

Several Sparsh pensioners have complained about not being able to access their pension accounts online. “We are reaching out to them to resolve their issues. There were some teething troubles but the system is working efficiently,” said the first official.

In February, HT reported initial glitches in Sparsh that resulted in hundreds of former servicemen not getting dearness relief along with their January pension, and several women officers not being paid pension for almost a year till that month.

The government’s Defence Accounts Department (DAD) resolved both the issues after the HT reports on the subject. In the same month, DAD signed a memorandum of understanding with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to make pension-related online services accessible to former servicemen settled in remote parts of the country.

CSC e-Governance Services is a special purpose vehicle under the ministry of electronics and information technology. The tie-up allows former servicemen to access Sparsh services at more than 400,000 common service centres (CSCs) across India.

Sparsh has been implemented at a cost of around ₹160 crore. Switching to the online pension disbursing system will result in the government saving around ₹250 crore annually as banks no longer have to be paid monthly charges for processing pensions.

