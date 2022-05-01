Relief from scorching heat likely over three days: IMD

New Delhi: The country is expected to get some relief from sweltering temperatures as maximum temperatures across northwest and east India are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest projection on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since April 28, the majority of the country has been experiencing severe heat conditions. On Sunday, Bikaner recorded a temperature of 47.1°C, the highest in the country.

The IMD forecast issued on Sunday states that maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-4°C over most parts of northwest India in the next two days.No significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over most parts of Central India during the next 2 days followed by a fall of 2-3°C thereafter. Maximum temperatures are also likely to fall by 2-3°C over most parts of east India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 3 days.

Under the influence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 2 days, the forecast states, adding that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during May 3 to 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on May 3 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 3 and 4. Isolated light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 4 days.

Strong dust raising surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest India during the next 2 days, IMD said.

Over east India, under the influence of south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal over east and northeast India in the lower tropospheric level, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over northeast India and sub Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region during next 3 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on May 2; over Assam-Meghalaya during May 2 to 4 and over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on May 3 and 4. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days.

“Heat wave spell will gradually abate except in isolated pockets. Thunderstorm activity has begun in east India. We can expect dust storms and some thunderstorm activity in northwest India with relief from intense heat wave conditions till around May 7. There was an intense heatwave spell from March 11 to 19; March 27 to April 12; April 17 to 19 and April 26 to 30,” explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Clouds have started forming over parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana, Rewari etc. There is an induced cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan and there is also a trough (line of low pressure) stretching from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc to West Bengal. Easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are blowing over northwestern states bringing in moisture and triggering conditions for pre-monsoon showers. Heat wave conditions are likely to abate and we can expect relief for next 4-5 days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets over Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh; heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts of West Rajasthan; in some parts of Punjab and Vidarbha; in isolated pockets over Haryana, Interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Kutch, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh for the past few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maximum temperatures on Saturday were 43-46°C, over most parts of West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; in some parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat; in isolated pockets of southeast Uttar Pradesh & Telangana and 42-44°C in many parts of Marathwada, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, northern parts of Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

A cyclonic circulation is also likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 5. Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 5 and 6. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is an 86% rain deficiency over northwest India; 71% over central India; 19% excess over south peninsula and 1% excess over east and northeast India.