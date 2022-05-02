Remove curbs against unvaxxed for now: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked governments and private institutions to consider recalling orders prohibiting access to services to people not vaccinated against Covid-19, even as it affirmed the efficacy of the vaccines in reducing the risk of mortality and upheld the authority of the Centre and states in imposing suitable restrictions against unvaccinated people in future to prevent transmission.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai further held that “no individual can be forced to be vaccinated” since it would amount to infringement of bodily integrity and personal autonomy, but underscored at the same time that governments are entitled to regulate public health concerns by imposing certain limitations on individual rights.

“As long as there is a risk of spreading the disease, there can be restrictions placed on individuals’ rights in larger public interest,” it ruled.

Attempting to strike a balance between the rights of individuals pitched against the protection of public health, the bench, in its 115-page judgment, sought to highlight the benefits of vaccination while discouraging “disproportionate” restrictive measures by governments against unvaccinated people.

Some states, through separate orders in 2021, made vaccination mandatory to access public spaces such as educational institutions, offices, and public transport. All these restrictions, however, stand rolled back in the wake of low infection rate. To be sure, India has among the highest rates of vaccine coverage in the adult population, with around 97% of the 940 million people over the age of 18 in the country having received both doses of the vaccine.

The court was delivering its verdict on a petition filed last year by Jacob Puliyel, who was a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), and was advising the Union government on vaccines.

Puliyel, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, urged the court to junk vaccine mandates issued by states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to restrict access to benefits and services by unvaccinated people, besides directing the Centre to release all data relating to clinical trials of vaccines and post-vaccination adverse events.

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati defended the vaccination policy on behalf of the Union government.

Upholding the Centre’s vaccination policy in toto, the bench found no fault with the policy on vaccination of children and the manner in which emergency approvals were given to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield, noting the decisions were based on scientific evidence and after complying with the strict statutory regime in force.

“The Union of India has placed considerable material on record in terms of scientific briefs and published studies which stand testimony to the significance of vaccination as a crucial public health intervention in this pandemic and its continued benefits to individual health as well as public health infrastructure. Vaccination of a majority of the population of this country has undoubtedly been instrumental in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and deaths, and benefited the community at large, especially those members with co-morbidities, the elderly and sick persons,” held the court.

The bench rejected Puliyel’s plea to release primary clinical data when the results and key findings of such clinical trials have already been published, but agreed with his plea to widen the scope of reporting of post-vaccination adverse events.

It directed the Centre to facilitate the reporting of suspected adverse events by individuals and private doctors on a virtual platform, adding such reports shall be publicly accessible after being given unique identification numbers, without listing any personal or confidential data of the persons reporting.

In its verdict, the court emphasised that its directive on reviewing restrictions against unvaccinated people as regards access to public places, services and resources is “limited to the present situation alone” because the Centre and the states failed to justify curbs only on unvaccinated individuals when evidence appears to indicate that the risk of transmission of the virus from unvaccinated individuals is almost on par with that from vaccinated persons. To be sure, this isn’t what has emerged from a clutch of studies that also prove the ability of vaccines to reduce such transmission.

The bench, however, clarified immediately: “This judgment is not to be construed as impeding, in any manner, the lawful exercise of power by the executive to take suitable measures for prevention of infection and transmission of the virus in public interest, which may also take the form of restrictions on unvaccinated people in the future, if the situation so warrants.” It added that such restrictions will be subject to judicial scrutiny to examine if they meet the requirement for intrusion into the rights of individuals.

The judgment went on to state: “Having expressed our opinion on the vaccine mandates in the prevailing context, we reiterate that vaccines effectively address severe disease arising from Covid-19 infections, are instrumental in reducing oxygen requirement, hospital and ICU admissions and mortality and continue to be the solution to stopping new variants from emerging, as per the advice of the WHO.”

The court added that restrictions placed by the governments should not be unreasonable and are open to scrutiny by constitutional courts. “It is difficult for us to envisage the myriad situations in dealing with the evolving pandemic that may call for restraint on individual rights in larger public interest and therefore, as and when such limitations are challenged, they can be assessed by constitutional courts to see whether they meet the threefold requirement laid down in KS Puttaswamy judgment,” said the bench.

The Puttaswamy (right to privacy) judgment in 2017 laid down that the government needs to demonstrate three requirements before placing restraints on the right to privacy – there must be a law; existence of a legitimate state aim and proportionality of the measures adopted.

On the vaccination policy, the court held: “Given the considerable material filed before this Court reflecting the near-unanimous views of experts on the benefits of vaccination in dealing with severe disease, reduction in oxygen requirement, hospital and ICU admissions and mortality and stopping new variants from emerging, this Court is satisfied that the current vaccination policy of the Union of India, formulated in the interest of public health, is informed by relevant considerations and cannot be said to be unreasonable.”

The bench declined Bhushan’s plea to delve into whether natural immunity acquired from Covid-19 infection is more long-lasting and robust as compared to vaccine immunity, pointing out that the lawyer’s argument is tenable only with respect to a healthy, young individual.

“Surely, the Union of India is justified in centering its vaccination policy around the health of the population at large, with emphasis on insulating the weaker and more vulnerable sections from the risk of severe infection and its consequences, as opposed to basing its decision keeping in mind the interests of a healthy few,” it said.

