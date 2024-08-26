Actor Darshan gets VIP treatment in jail? Visuals go viral

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was seen being on a video call after accusations of VIP treatment when a picture went viral showing him enjoying beverages and cigarettes in prison. In the viral photo, Darshan can be seen with other inmates, in a grey shirt, with a cigarette and a beverage in his hands. (HT)

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What Sanjay Roy told CBI during polygraph test

The actor is currently in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central prison, where he was first spotted wearing casual clothing, enjoying a beverage and a cigarette with other inmates in a garden space in jail.

Also Read: Row erupts after photos of actor Darshan with cigarette and beverage in jail garden go viral

The undated picture went viral on social media, leading the prison department to investigate claims of VIP treatment for the actor who has been accused of the murder of a 33-year-old rickshaw driver named Renukaswamy.

The rickshaw driver, who was a fan of Darshan, had apparently sent hate messages to the actor's partner, Pavithra Gowda, prompting him to allegedly order a gang to kidnap and murder Renukaswamy.

The auto driver's body was found on a flyover on June 9. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others have been arrested by the police.

After his controversial picture going viral, another video has emerged showing a video call between two unidentified men. The video call later featured Darshan.

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the incident took place. "Yesterday evening our officers went and inquired. 7 officers were kept under suspension. This is a lapse. This should not be repeated. We also have some responsibility,"he said.

Renukaswamy's father had reacted to the video, asking the state government to take appropriate action against Darshan.

Renukaswamy's father said, “When Darshan asked for home-cooked food, it wasn't permitted. We have belief in the police and the justice system. I am utterly surprised how did this happen. This is shocking news for me. I request the government to investigate and take action.”