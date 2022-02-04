Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Reports about fresh exodus of workers untrue, Bhupendra Yadav tells Rajya Sabha
india news

Reports about fresh exodus of workers untrue, Bhupendra Yadav tells Rajya Sabha

The reply came in response to Aam Aadmi Party member Sushil Kumar Gupta‘s query about the reports especially of migrant labourers returning to their home states
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 10:03 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: Media reports about a fresh exodus of migrant workers amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were untrue and the states have been asked to be wary of rumour-mongering on this issue, Union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The reply came in response to Aam Aadmi Party member Sushil Kumar Gupta‘s query about the reports especially of migrant labourers returning to their home states amid the third wave.

“Some media reports of mass exodus regarding the movement of migrant workers to their home States were found to be untrue and it was also noticed that some of the news items were based on old photographs,” Yadav said.

He added the states have been asked to take quick steps to counter such rumours. “They have been advised to reassure migrant workers regarding their safety, security and livelihood.” He said barring night curfews and weekend curfews in some states, there were no restrictions on construction, business and industrial activities.

Yadav said there have been no reports of unusual movement of migrant workers. He added state governments were looking after the interests of the migrant workers and ready to provide all assistance to prevent any hardships.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP