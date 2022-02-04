Reports about fresh exodus of workers untrue, Bhupendra Yadav tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Media reports about a fresh exodus of migrant workers amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were untrue and the states have been asked to be wary of rumour-mongering on this issue, Union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The reply came in response to Aam Aadmi Party member Sushil Kumar Gupta‘s query about the reports especially of migrant labourers returning to their home states amid the third wave.

“Some media reports of mass exodus regarding the movement of migrant workers to their home States were found to be untrue and it was also noticed that some of the news items were based on old photographs,” Yadav said.

He added the states have been asked to take quick steps to counter such rumours. “They have been advised to reassure migrant workers regarding their safety, security and livelihood.” He said barring night curfews and weekend curfews in some states, there were no restrictions on construction, business and industrial activities.

Yadav said there have been no reports of unusual movement of migrant workers. He added state governments were looking after the interests of the migrant workers and ready to provide all assistance to prevent any hardships.