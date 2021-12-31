Reports about highest tiger deaths in 2021 ‘lopsided’: Centre

The Union environment, forest, and climate change ministry on Thursday rejected as “lopsided” media reports that said the highest tiger deaths were recorded in the country in 2021.

“While it is appreciated that figures as available on the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’s website have been used in these reports, the manner in which it has been presented causes alarm and does not take into account the gamut of processes that go into dealing with tiger death in the country and the natural gains that have been made in tiger conservation, as a result of sustained technical and financial interventions by the Government of India,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said out of 126 reported tiger deaths, 60 were due to poachers, accidents, animal-human conflict outside protected areas. The ministry added the reports ignored the process involved in ascribing tiger mortality cause. It said NTCA has a stringent protocol to ascribe the cause to a tiger’s death. The ministry underlined only after detailed analysis, the causes of the deaths of 60 tigers outside tiger reserves could be ascertained.

The statement referred to the government‘s efforts through NTCA and added the tiger population has been taken from “the brink to an assured path of recovery”. It cited the quadrennial All India Tiger Estimation in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 and added the big cat population has shown a healthy annual growth rate of 6%. The ministry said it offsets natural losses and keeps tigers at the habitats at the carrying capacity level in the Indian context.

The statement referred to the 2012-2021 period and said the average tiger deaths annually hover around 98, which is balanced “by the annual recruitment as highlighted by this robust growth rate”. It added NTCA has taken several steps under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger to address poaching, which too, is significantly controlled “as seen in the confirmed poaching and seizure cases”.