Republic Day: Aviation ministry tableau highlights UDAN amid push to expand it

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry’s tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)’ scheme amid a push for starting international flights this year under the regional connectivity programme.

As many as 403 flights connect 65 underserved airports under the scheme and over eight million people have benefitted from UDAN.

The government invited bids for international flights in late 2018 under the scheme but it was forced to halt the process due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the aviation industry globally. The pandemic also led to the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger flights.

The process to take the UDAN scheme beyond the country’s borders has now resumed. The government has received a favourable response as well, said a civil aviation ministry official. “Earlier the tender process was halted due to Covid-19 and uncertainty of international operations. The last date for submitting bids in the current bidding process is January 28. We expect the process to be completed soon,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the implementing agency for the scheme, said initial queries from the interested airlines have been addressed and the process was completed this week.

“Airlines and states have expressed interest to connect a few international airports which have facilities but are not connected to destinations abroad,” an AAI official said, requesting anonymity.

Civil aviation ministry officials said budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet have submitted expressions of interest and they are seeking to connect Guwahati with Bangkok, Kathmandu, Yangon, Hanoi; Imphal with Mandalay, Bangkok, Kunming; Bhubaneswar with Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Agartala with Dhaka and Chittagong.

The Centre in October 2018 invited proposals from operators for the international version of the scheme as it sought to enhance air connectivity from India. It finalised bids for the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes before the pandemic.

Assam has proposed subsidised international connectivity under the UDAN scheme from Guwahati to Singapore, Dhaka, Yangon, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

Mark Martin, chief executive of aviation consulting firm Martin Consulting, said the concept is like old wine in a new bottle. “We have bilateral (agreements) which allow us to fly anytime. I do not get the concept of international UDAN.”