Republic Day: No ‘At Home’ ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind held the reception for the Prime Minister, his council of ministers, and top officials after the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations last year
The ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade. (AP)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: There will be no “At Home” ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan possibly for the first time since the Republic Day celebrations started. Officials said they could not say for certain that this was unprecedented but it was “likely”.

“I cannot say about history but yes this is the first of its kind due to the pandemic,” said Ajay Singh, the press secretary to the President. A second official added they have not checked Rashtrapati Bhavan records but they could not recall any other such instance.

President Ram Nath Kovind held the “At Home” reception for the Prime Minister, his council of ministers, and top officials after the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations last year. But only 100 guests were invited while traditionally the guest list has gone up to 2,000 people.

The ceremony has been a key feature of both Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. This year, even a limited guest list was deemed unfeasible in view of the Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave although cases have been declining.

“It has been an integral part of Republic and Independence Day celebrations,’’ said SM Khan, who was President APJ Abdul Kalam’s press secretary. “It is an opportunity for people from various walks to meet the PM (Prime Minister) and the President and to interact with each other. They all get a sense of participation in the function which the parade does not give.’’

Similar events governors host in states have also been cancelled.

