Republic Day parade: Uttar Pradesh awarded best tableau award

ByDheer Chawla
Jan 29, 2025 04:04 PM IST

The award for the best tableau among the central ministries and departments in the poll went to the Ministry of Women and Child Development

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, showcasing the ongoing Mahakumbh at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, was adjudged the best tableau while Tripura’s tableau on “Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja” was second.

The results for the best marching contingents and tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025 were announced on Wednesday. (@SpokespersonMoD | Official X account)
The results for the best marching contingents and tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025 were announced on Wednesday by the ministry of defence.

Three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performances of the marching contingents from the services and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces, as well as the tableaux presented by various States, union territories (UTs), and departments of the central government.

The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles were adjudged the best marching contingent among the services, while the Delhi Police Marching Contingent won in the CAPF/auxiliary forces category.

UP’s tableau, in ranking, was followed by Tripura’s tableau and Andhra Pradesh’s display on “Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys.”

Among the central ministries/departments, the ministry of tribal affairs was awarded for its tableau “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.”

Additionally, two special prizes were awarded—one to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for its tableau themed “75 Years of the Constitution of India” and another to the ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ Dance Group for its performance.

An online poll was also conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to January 28, 2025, allowing citizens to vote for their favourite Marching Contingents and Tableaux in the ‘Popular Choice’ category.

Also Read: UP tableau secures first place at R-Day parade in Delhi

Based on this public voting, the best Marching Contingent among the Services was awarded to the Signals Contingent, while the CRPF Marching Contingent won among the CAPFs/auxiliary forces.

Among Central Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Women & Child Development won for its depiction of “The Multifaceted Journey of Women and Children Nurtured Under the Ministry’s Comprehensive Schemes.”

