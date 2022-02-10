Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rescued trekker won’t be booked for trespassing, says Kerala government

Doctors at Palakkad's district hospital separately said R Babu will be discharged on Friday since his condition has improved
Kerala trekker R Babu being rescued. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByRamesh Babu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Thursday directed the state forest department against registering a case against trekker R Babu, who was on Wednesday rescued from a cleft on a hill in Palakkad district after being trapped there for around 50 hours. An army mountaineering team brought Babu, 23, to safety.

The directive came after the department said Babu and his friends will be booked for trespassing into a forest.

Forest minister A K Saseendran said Babu has become a symbol of courage and grit. “Even the army team saluted his courage and perseverance. He has earned the praise and sympathy of the state and nation. We do not want to trouble him more,” he said.

Palakkad divisional forest officer Kurra Sreenivas earlier said trekkers, including Babu, trespassed into forest land. “We have erected solar fencing to prevent trespassing. But these youths jumped the fence and walked up the hill. We have banned trekking since hilly slopes are dangerous and frequented by wild animals,” he said.

Doctors at Palakkad’s district hospital separately said Babu will be discharged on Friday as his condition has improved. Babu slipped into the cleft on Monday during trekking with his friends. He was trapped there without food and water.

Initial efforts to rescue Babu failed. The state later sought the help of the army, which rushed its trained mountaineering team on Tuesday night and started the rescue operation. On Wednesday morning, the team established contact with Babu and rescued him. After first-aid, he was airlifted to the hospital.

Ramesh Babu

Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

