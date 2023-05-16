New species of flying gecko found in Mizoram; named after state

A team of researchers from Mizoram University and Max Planck Institute for Biology in Germany have discovered mainland India’s first species of flying geckos in Mizoram.

The new species has been named Gekko mizoramensis. (HT Photo | Vishal Santra)

Details of the study on the new species, which is also called gliding or parachute geckos, were published on Monday in the latest issue of Salamandra, a German journal on herpetology.

The new species has been named Gekko mizoramensis after the northeastern state.

The only other flying gecko species in India is Ptychozoom nicobarensis or Nicobar gliding gecko found only in the Nicobar Islands.

“These flying, parachute or gliding geckos are a subgenus called Ptychozoon of the Gekko genus. There are 13 species of them throughout the world and they are found in Southeast Asia. Of them only one species, Ptychozoon lionotum or smooth-backed gliding gecko was found in Mizoram,” said HT Lalremsanga, head of Mizoram University’s zoology department and one of the authors of the study.

“But when we collected specimens of this gecko from different parts of Mizoram including wildlife sanctuary in Kolasib district, Dampa Tiger Reserve and Lawngtlai district and conducted studies on it including its DNA, we found that this was a distinct species,” he added.

Like other flying geckos, the new species, which is around 20 cm in length, is arboreal (living in trees) and flies from one tree to another and nocturnal.

Those found in residential areas are usually seen on exterior walls of buildings. Flying geckos have webbed limbs and flat tails to help them fly.

“On comparison of the new species with others, it was found that it differed from the Ptychozoon lionotum, (the species it was earlier believed to be), which is found primarily in Myanmar around 700 km away from habitat of the new species. There is nearly 21% difference in DNA of both species and there were morphological variations too,” said Lalremsanga.

As a new species has been found in different parts of Mizoram, the researchers decided to name it after the state. Researchers found that they feed on beetles, roaches, moths and other insects.

“Flying or parachute geckos are generally poorly studied. Gekko lionotum was supposed to be widely spread in Southeast Asia and in 2001 the species was reported from Mizoram. But DNA for this was not available,” said Zeeshan A Mirza of the Max Planck Institute, one of the researchers involved in the study.

“Now with DNA data available from rest of Asia, we were able to check status of the Indian population and found that the species earlier believed to be Gekko lionotum in Mizoram was not even related to that species and was a new species. The confusion existed as these geckos look quite similar in general appearance,” he added.

