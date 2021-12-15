NEET-PG counselling: Resident doctors' body warns of withdrawing from all services from Dec 17

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Wednesday wrote to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to inform him of its decision to “withdraw from all services, including emergency," by resident doctors in healthcare institutions from December 17. The association said the move would be taken over the government’s failure to expedite the NEET-PG 2021 counselling and admission process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said the authorities have not paid heed to the plight of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors and the former do not seem to be concerned about the shortage in healthcare workforce as revealed through the non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With the threat of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large, the best the authorities could have done was to expedite the counselling and admission process,” it further said.

Also read | Emergency services hit as resident doctors’ strike enters day 10

On December 9, the association, spearheading a nationwide protest since November 27 over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, had suspended the stir for a week.

"In case the issue is not addressed by December 16, 2021, we will be forced to call for a complete shutdown of all services except Covid areas in healthcare institutions," it had then said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON