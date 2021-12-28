Resident doctors to continue stir over counselling delay, demand apology for cop 'excess'

Protesting resident doctors on Tuesday decided to continue with their days-long agitation against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling hours after holding a meeting with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya who urged them to take back stir with assurances.

President of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) that is leading the agitation, Dr Manish, said the agitation will strike after holding a meeting with all RDAs.

The doctors’ stir intensified a day after a clash broke out between the protestors and Delhi Police with the former alleging manhandling and brutality by the security forces. The Delhi Police has denied the charges and said some of its personnel suffered injuries in the melee.

An ANI report said the doctors have proposed three demands, including a written apology, to end the stir that has severely impacted healthcare services at government hospitals in several parts of the country, particularly Delhi.

"First, we want the authorities concerned to ensure that we get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court's hearing on January 6. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Also, all FIRs registered against protesters would have to be withdrawn."

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said it would not go ahead with its planned strike on Wednesday following the meeting with the Union minister. In an official release, the RDA said, "In a meeting with the Union Health Minister assured the resident doctors of holding NEET PG 2021 counselling at the earliest."

