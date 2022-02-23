‘Respect for international law’: Jaishankar’s swipe at China at Indo-Pacific meet

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Pacific is at the centre of ongoing efforts aimed at achieving multi-polarity and rebalancing of powers, including respect for international law and territorial integrity, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday in an apparent swipe at China.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing the opening session of the European Union (EU) ministerial forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris. Besides French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Jaishankar and his counterparts from Cambodia and Indonesia, Prak Sokhonn and Retno Marsudi, were the only foreign ministers to address the session.

“The Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterises contemporary changes. But it is essential that greater power and stronger capabilities lead to responsibility and restraint,” Jaishankar said.

“This means, above all, respect for international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty. It means economics free of coercion and politics free from the threat or the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices, and refraining from making claims on the global commons,” he added.

Though Jaishankar didn’t name any country, it was apparent that his remarks were aimed at China, whose aggressive actions across the Indo-Pacific – from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to the South China Sea – have contributed to an increase in tensions.

He also said that while India perceives the challenges in the Indo-Pacific with clarity because of its proximity to the region, “distance is no insulation” and the problems could well extend to Europe.

Jaishankar did not refer to the Ukraine crisis in his speech, except to note that the forum was being organised by Europe “in the midst of a serious crisis in your own region”.

He said Europe’s “considered voice and mature capabilities” are crucial to the emergence of a multi-polar world order, and the Indo-Pacific will be an important area for the EU-India strategic partnership.

Jaishankar described France as a “resident power in the Indo-Pacific” – an apparent reference to the presence of 1.5 million French citizens on island territories and France’s exclusive economic zone of 9 million sq km in the Indo-Pacific.

He also welcomed EU’s commitment to contribute to the security of the Indo-Pacific, and said: “Our collective efforts can keep the oceans peaceful, open and secure, and, at the same time, contribute to conserve its resources and keep it clean.”

The EU, with its economic heft and expertise, can promote economic development, infrastructure, connectivity, digital transformation, climate change, biodiversity and concerns such as health and security, he said.

“Countries with shared values and vision can better ensure a regional culture of working together. One in which all nations, irrespective of size, have sovereign options and make their own choices. That is the essence of our shared endeavours,” he added.

The EU’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific is also consistent with India’s vision of a free, open, balanced and inclusive region, anchored in Asean centrality, Jaishankar said.

India’s broad-based approach, which emphasises multilateralism and collective action, is part of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative launched in 2019, and France is already among the country’s foremost partners, he said.