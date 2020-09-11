Retest symptomatic patients negative in rapid tests: Govt

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:10 IST

The Union health ministry on Thursday again directed states to mandatorily retest using the confirmatory reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, all people with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) symptoms who test negative in rapid antigen tests -- a move aimed at addressing the inadequacies of the latter.

The ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly written to states after complaints were received that in some states , symptomatic patients testing negative in an antigen test were not being retested using a molecular test such as RT-PCR , increasing the risk of transmission.

“…the Union Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States/UTs and urged them to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases of RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) are mandatorily retested using the RT-PCR test. This is necessary to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and do not spread the disease among their contacts,” the health ministry said in a statement.

An antigen is a foreign molecule that induces an immune response in the body in the form of production of antibodies against a disease, and detecting its presence through an antigen-based test determines a current infection. These tests are quick, usually providing results within the hour, making them ideal for use in containment zones, airports and railway stations, and public places where the constraint is time. Unfortunately, many Indian states have been using them indiscriminately. These tests provide a high proportion of false negatives -- a term that means people infected by the virus are shown as uninfected. Abbot Laboratories recently launched an accurate antigen test but it is not available in India.

The use of confirmatory RT-PCR tests will “ ensure early detection and isolation/hospitalization of such false negatives. It has also been reiterated in the joint letter that while the RAT is being used to increase access and availability of testing in the field, RT-PCR remains the gold standard of COVID tests,” the ministry added in the statement.

States have also been asked to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism in each district, and at the state level, with a designated officer or a team, to follow up such cases.

“These teams shall analyse details of RAT conducted on a daily basis in the Districts and State and ensure that there are no delays in retesting of all symptomatic negative cases. The aim of States/UTs should be to ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out. They have also been advised to undertake an analysis on a regular basis to monitor the incidence of positives during the RT-PCR tests conducted as a follow up,” the ministry said in its statement.

The contents of the statement are essentially a reiteration of an existing guideline -- one that many states flout with impunity.

Accoridng to an ICMR guideline, all symptomatic patients testing negative in Rapid Antigen Tests, or those who test negative in such a test and develop symptoms within 2-3 days, must necessarily be retested through an RT-PCR test.

“The idea is to minimise the percentage of missed positives to effectively curb disease transmission. To be able to control the disease better, it is important to pick up all infected at the early stages of the disease. The letter has gone jointly to states to reiterate the need to follow up rapid antigen testing guidelines adequately,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

A senior virologist in a government laboratory, who didn’t want to be named, says, “I won’t recommend antigen test, as a first line of screening test as no positives should be missed. In this case you have a possibility of missing at least 15-20% of the positive cases.”

“False positives are still ok as you may be overestimating a disease, but there shouldn’t be any false negatives as that would essentially mean the disease is being underestimated. If symptomatic negative individuals are confirmed through an RT-PCR there still be a percentage of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic (patients) who won’t be tested and will be missed,” the virologist added.

According to ICMR, antigen based testing comprises about 30-40% of all tests performed for Covid-19 diagnosis currently.