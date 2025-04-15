Revanth launches Bhu Bharati land records system replacing Dharani

The Telangana government on Monday rolled out the revamped land records system, Bhu Bharati, aimed at removing discrepancies in the land records and providing a transparent mechanism of land transactions. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy (PTI)

At a programme held at Ravindra Bharati in the evening, chief minister A Revanth Reddy launched the “Bhu Bharati” portal that replaces the existing Dharani land records portal introduced by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that in the initial stages, the revamped Bhu Bharati programme will be implemented as a pilot project in four mandals (revenue blocks), one in each district.

“Based on the feedback from people and addressing any practical problems arising from its implementation, we shall enforce the scheme all over the state from June 2,” Revanth Reddy said.

The chief minister said all the struggles in the Telangana region were linked to land ownership. “The previous government had brought in the Dharani land records system by changing the existing revenue Acts, as a result of which the common people had faced several difficulties to prove their ownership of their lands,” he added.

He alleged that thousands of acres of land were looted by land sharks by exploiting loopholes in Dharani portal. “We promised to dump this Dharani and introduce a new system. We brought in new revenue record of rights act (RoR Act) to remove the hassles in land transactions,” he said, adding that the government was making efforts to introduce dispute-free land policies.

The CM said that the responsibility of implementation of the new law and reaching the benefits to people lies with the revenue officials. “Our intention is to bring revenue officers closer to people. We are against the idea of making officials guilty in front of people,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also announced that the government will soon introduce “Bhudaar” on the lines of “Aadhaar” for people to have permanent rights over the lands.